Bellingham Returns as England Revamps for Nations League

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has returned to the England squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Greece and Finland. The midfielder was sidelined during September's international fixtures due to injury.

Interim coach Lee Carsley, filling in after Gareth Southgate's departure post-Euros, named Bellingham in his 25-man lineup alongside notable recalls like Kyle Walker and Cole Palmer. However, Manchester United's Harry Maguire did not make the cut this time.

As the Football Association evaluates Carsley's potential for a permanent position, the squad prepares to face Greece on October 10 at Wembley, followed by a match against Finland in Helsinki on October 13.

