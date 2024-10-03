Left Menu

Bellingham Returns as England Revamps for Nations League

Jude Bellingham rejoined the England squad for Nations League games against Greece and Finland. Interim coach Lee Carsley selected 25 players, including Kyle Walker and Cole Palmer, while leaving out Harry Maguire. Carsley took over after Gareth Southgate's resignation and may secure a permanent role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-10-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 20:42 IST
Bellingham Returns as England Revamps for Nations League
Jude Bellingham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has returned to the England squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Greece and Finland. The midfielder was sidelined during September's international fixtures due to injury.

Interim coach Lee Carsley, filling in after Gareth Southgate's departure post-Euros, named Bellingham in his 25-man lineup alongside notable recalls like Kyle Walker and Cole Palmer. However, Manchester United's Harry Maguire did not make the cut this time.

As the Football Association evaluates Carsley's potential for a permanent position, the squad prepares to face Greece on October 10 at Wembley, followed by a match against Finland in Helsinki on October 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024