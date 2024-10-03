Angad Cheema Dominates with Record Score at Vizag Open

Chandigarh golfer Angad Cheema delivered a career-best performance, firing a remarkable 10-under 61 to lead the second round of the Vizag Open. The victory places Cheema, currently fourth on the PGTI rankings, at a tournament score of 12-under 130, securing a four-shot advantage.

Cheema's stellar round included an eagle and eight birdies, propelling him up from tied 13th to the top. His precise iron and wedge play, particularly on the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes, were instrumental in setting this pace. Aman Raj follows in second place at eight-under 134.

Bengaluru's Aryan Roopa Anand trails behind in third, while the cut was set at one-over 143, with 57 pros advancing. The intense heat and humidity here challenge the players, yet Cheema remains focused on hydration and fresh starts each week.

(With inputs from agencies.)