Left Menu

Angad Cheema Dominates with Record Score at Vizag Open

Chandigarh's Angad Cheema surged to the top spot in the Vizag Open with an impressive 10-under 61. This performance grants him a four-shot lead in the tournament standings at 12-under 130. Aman Raj and Aryan Roopa Anand follow in second and third places respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:06 IST
Angad Cheema Dominates with Record Score at Vizag Open
Angad Cheema

Chandigarh golfer Angad Cheema delivered a career-best performance, firing a remarkable 10-under 61 to lead the second round of the Vizag Open. The victory places Cheema, currently fourth on the PGTI rankings, at a tournament score of 12-under 130, securing a four-shot advantage.

Cheema's stellar round included an eagle and eight birdies, propelling him up from tied 13th to the top. His precise iron and wedge play, particularly on the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes, were instrumental in setting this pace. Aman Raj follows in second place at eight-under 134.

Bengaluru's Aryan Roopa Anand trails behind in third, while the cut was set at one-over 143, with 57 pros advancing. The intense heat and humidity here challenge the players, yet Cheema remains focused on hydration and fresh starts each week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024