Upsets and Young Talents Shine at Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

Nitin Kumar Sinha staged a remarkable upset against eighth seed Raghav Jaisinghani, while the promising Maaya Revathi defeated Humera Baharamus to advance to the semi-finals of the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Thursday.

Ranked 38 nationally, Nitin from West Bengal capitalized on his momentum from the previous match in the men's singles to defeat Madhya Pradesh's Raghav 6-3, 6-4, securing a spot in the last four where he will clash with top seed Vishnu Vardhan of Telangana.

In women's singles, 15-year-old Maaya from Tamil Nadu exhibited control on the court, taking an early lead in the first set and winning 6-2. The competition intensified in the second set, leading to a tie-breaker, which Maaya clinched 7-6 (2). She now faces second seed Riya Bhatia of Delhi.

Elsewhere, former national champion Vaidehee Chaudhari of Gujarat won her quarter-final, while Maharashtra's Pooja Ingale upset third seed Akanksha Nitture. In the boys' U-18, Manipur's Shanker Heisnam overcame Delhi's Aashravya Mehra. Sejal Bhutada of Maharashtra advanced in the girls' U-18.

Apart from prestigious titles, winners receive prize money from a Rs 21.55 Lakh pool, with scholarships and allowances for junior categories. The U16 and U14 events occur from October 5 to 12. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)