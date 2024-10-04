Left Menu

ISPL Season 2: Unveiling Talent with Bigger Reach, Exciting Additions

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is set to launch its second season, expanding to 55 cities with a focus on transparency and skill. Jatin Paranjape highlights the brand's growth, easier registration, and entertaining additions like the 'Tip Top' toss. Supported by cricket legends, ISPL aims to discover future stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:17 IST
Jatin Paranjape. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is gearing up for its second season, featuring a wider reach and an emphasis on talent and transparency. Running from January 26 to February 9, ISPL Season 2 aims to showcase extraordinary skills across the cricketing spectrum, with trials currently underway in 55 cities divided into five zones.

Jatin Paranjape, former Indian cricketer and current head of selection for ISPL, expressed enthusiasm over the league's growth and increased player registrations compared to the previous season. Speaking at the Delhi trials, Paranjape remarked on the widespread talent evident in tennis-ball cricket, noting that the competition's brand is expanding rapidly. Participants compete in tennis-ball matches within professional stadiums, offering an inclusive platform for all aspiring players.

In terms of player selection, Paranjape emphasized the importance of six-hitting in batting and versatility in bowling, focusing on attributes like yorker precision and pace variation. He also highlighted new registration facilities, including spot registration and a user-friendly online experience, which have boosted participation significantly. Beyond attracting a large audience in its inaugural run, ISPL continues to innovate with features like the 'Tip Top' toss, the '50/50 challenge', and more, ensuring a captivating sporting event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

