Left Menu

EU Court Challenges FIFA Transfer Rules, Calls for Reform

The European Union's top court ruled that parts of FIFA's player transfer regulations violate EU laws on free movement. This decision, resulting from a case involving former player Lassana Diarra, could lead to significant changes in how football transfers are managed, potentially impacting transfer fees and players' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:45 IST
EU Court Challenges FIFA Transfer Rules, Calls for Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The EU's top court has declared certain FIFA transfer rules as contrary to European free movement laws. The ruling stems from a case including ex-French footballer Lassana Diarra and has the potential to change the football transfer landscape.

The Court of Justice highlighted that FIFA's transfer regulations impose considerable legal and financial risks on players and clubs, hindering free movement and international transfers. Such provisions were deemed unlawful, especially spotlighting Diarra's blocked move to a Belgian club due to FIFA's refusal to issue an International Transfer Certificate.

This pivotal verdict could trigger a wave of similar claims from affected footballers, potentially curbing transfer fees and empowering players economically. FIFA acknowledged the ruling and plans further analysis with stakeholders. Meanwhile, the international players' union FIFPRO praised the decision as transformative for football's labor market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024