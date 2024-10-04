EU Court Challenges FIFA Transfer Rules, Calls for Reform

The EU's top court has declared certain FIFA transfer rules as contrary to European free movement laws. The ruling stems from a case including ex-French footballer Lassana Diarra and has the potential to change the football transfer landscape.

The Court of Justice highlighted that FIFA's transfer regulations impose considerable legal and financial risks on players and clubs, hindering free movement and international transfers. Such provisions were deemed unlawful, especially spotlighting Diarra's blocked move to a Belgian club due to FIFA's refusal to issue an International Transfer Certificate.

This pivotal verdict could trigger a wave of similar claims from affected footballers, potentially curbing transfer fees and empowering players economically. FIFA acknowledged the ruling and plans further analysis with stakeholders. Meanwhile, the international players' union FIFPRO praised the decision as transformative for football's labor market.

(With inputs from agencies.)