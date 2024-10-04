SG Pipers: A New Era Begins in the Hockey India League

SG Pipers have been introduced as the latest franchise in the Hockey India League (HIL), launched on Friday by SG Sports, Media & Entertainment, part of the APL Apollo Group. Boasting an impressive lineup of management and coaches, the Pipers are poised to make a significant impact as the league makes its return after a hiatus since 2017.

The franchise has secured legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as Director of Hockey. Known for leading India to a consecutive bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, Sreejesh is one of the league's standout acquisitions. In addition to his directorial role, he will mentor young talent, overseeing SGSE's technical operations in a bid to establish a formidable presence in the league.

Former Indian men's national team coach Graham Reid is appointed as coach of the SG Pipers' men's team, while Dutchman Dave Smolenaars takes charge of the women's team. As part of their strategic entry into HIL, SG Pipers aim to build a strong grassroots foundation and influence young talent, with management expressing confidence in their star-studded roster.

PR Sreejesh, a pillar of Indian hockey, expressed enthusiasm in his new role focused on nurturing future players. CEO Mahesh Bhupathi hailed Sreejesh's experience and resolve to bolster the franchise's journey. A grassroots program aims to foster new talent, contributing to Indian hockey's future. With the HIL player auction approaching, SG Pipers intend to announce further plans ahead of the season in December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)