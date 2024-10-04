Left Menu

SG Pipers: A New Era Begins in the Hockey India League

The SG Pipers, a new franchise in the Hockey India League, has launched with prominent figures like PR Sreejesh and Graham Reid at the helm. Backed by SG Sports, Media & Entertainment, they aim to revolutionize the league with a focus on building grassroots talent and formidable teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:05 IST
SG Pipers: A New Era Begins in the Hockey India League
PR Sreejesh. (Photo- Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SG Pipers have been introduced as the latest franchise in the Hockey India League (HIL), launched on Friday by SG Sports, Media & Entertainment, part of the APL Apollo Group. Boasting an impressive lineup of management and coaches, the Pipers are poised to make a significant impact as the league makes its return after a hiatus since 2017.

The franchise has secured legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as Director of Hockey. Known for leading India to a consecutive bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, Sreejesh is one of the league's standout acquisitions. In addition to his directorial role, he will mentor young talent, overseeing SGSE's technical operations in a bid to establish a formidable presence in the league.

Former Indian men's national team coach Graham Reid is appointed as coach of the SG Pipers' men's team, while Dutchman Dave Smolenaars takes charge of the women's team. As part of their strategic entry into HIL, SG Pipers aim to build a strong grassroots foundation and influence young talent, with management expressing confidence in their star-studded roster.

PR Sreejesh, a pillar of Indian hockey, expressed enthusiasm in his new role focused on nurturing future players. CEO Mahesh Bhupathi hailed Sreejesh's experience and resolve to bolster the franchise's journey. A grassroots program aims to foster new talent, contributing to Indian hockey's future. With the HIL player auction approaching, SG Pipers intend to announce further plans ahead of the season in December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024