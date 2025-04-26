Left Menu

Toyota Dominates the Canary Islands Rally: Rovanpera Sets the Pace

Kalle Rovanpera, leading for Toyota, took charge in the Canary Islands Rally, maintaining the top five positions for his team. Despite Team Hyundai's efforts, Rovanpera's outstanding performance set him ahead of eight-time champion Sebastien Ogier by 26.8 seconds on the challenging asphalt stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 00:51 IST
Toyota Dominates the Canary Islands Rally: Rovanpera Sets the Pace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kalle Rovanpera, a double world champion, spearheaded Toyota's impressive showing on the opening day of the Canary Islands Rally, securing the top five positions for the team.

The Japanese manufacturer dominated the day's action, with Rovanpera setting the fastest times across all six asphalt stages in the season's fourth round on Gran Canaria. This saw him build a 26.8-second lead over eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, while championship leader Elfyn Evans held third place, trailing by an additional 9.6 seconds.

As the rally progresses, Sami Pajari and Takamoto Katsuta held the fourth and fifth spots respectively, showcasing Toyota's dominance. Hyundai's reigning world champion Thierry Neuville trailed in sixth place, ahead of teammates Ott Tanak and Adrien Fourmaux. The rally continues with its longest leg on Saturday, featuring seven stages over more than 120 kilometers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025