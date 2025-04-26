Toyota Dominates the Canary Islands Rally: Rovanpera Sets the Pace

Kalle Rovanpera, a double world champion, spearheaded Toyota's impressive showing on the opening day of the Canary Islands Rally, securing the top five positions for the team.

The Japanese manufacturer dominated the day's action, with Rovanpera setting the fastest times across all six asphalt stages in the season's fourth round on Gran Canaria. This saw him build a 26.8-second lead over eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, while championship leader Elfyn Evans held third place, trailing by an additional 9.6 seconds.

As the rally progresses, Sami Pajari and Takamoto Katsuta held the fourth and fifth spots respectively, showcasing Toyota's dominance. Hyundai's reigning world champion Thierry Neuville trailed in sixth place, ahead of teammates Ott Tanak and Adrien Fourmaux. The rally continues with its longest leg on Saturday, featuring seven stages over more than 120 kilometers.

