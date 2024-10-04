Left Menu

Telangana Aims for Olympic Glory with New Sports Policy

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for a new sports policy to elevate Telangana's sports profile on the global stage, with strategies targeting the 2036 Olympics. He emphasized developing the proposed Young India Physical Education and Sports University under a Public-Private Partnership model, offering diverse courses and training programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:55 IST
Telangana Aims for Olympic Glory with New Sports Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to put Telangana on the international sports map, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to draft a comprehensive sports policy. This initiative aims to recognize the state globally and nurture future world-class athletes.

The proposed policy, discussed at a meeting in the Secretariat, is set to focus on achieving milestones in time for the 2036 Olympic Games. During the meeting, the minister reiterated the government's commitment to fully training the state's youth in various sports disciplines.

Plans include establishing Young India Physical Education and Sports University at Gachibowli Sports Stadium, managed under a Public-Private Partnership model. Additionally, the university is slated to offer around 13 courses and 14 sports training programs, with reputed coaches and collaboration with international institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024