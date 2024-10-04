Telangana Aims for Olympic Glory with New Sports Policy

In a concerted effort to put Telangana on the international sports map, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to draft a comprehensive sports policy. This initiative aims to recognize the state globally and nurture future world-class athletes.

The proposed policy, discussed at a meeting in the Secretariat, is set to focus on achieving milestones in time for the 2036 Olympic Games. During the meeting, the minister reiterated the government's commitment to fully training the state's youth in various sports disciplines.

Plans include establishing Young India Physical Education and Sports University at Gachibowli Sports Stadium, managed under a Public-Private Partnership model. Additionally, the university is slated to offer around 13 courses and 14 sports training programs, with reputed coaches and collaboration with international institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)