Monumental Stadium Set to Host Historic Copa Libertadores Final

The CONMEBOL has confirmed that River Plate's Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires will host the Copa Libertadores final on November 30. This marks the first time the stadium will be the venue for the prestigious South American soccer club tournament's single match decider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 05-10-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 09:34 IST
CONMEBOL has officially announced that the esteemed River Plate's Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires will be the stage for the Copa Libertadores final slated for November 30.

Previously announced in February, Argentina's capital was chosen as the host city for this premier club tournament in South America. Monumental Stadium's selection was contingent upon River Plate's advancement to the semifinals, ensuring the use of the expansive 84,000-seater venue.

Notably, this will be the first occasion that Monumental Stadium hosts the Copa Libertadores, now conducted as a single match final, a format change instituted in 2019. The Argentine team is poised to clash with Brazil's Atletico Mineiro over two legs, while the second semifinal sees Brazil's Botafogo take on Uruguay's Peñarol.

