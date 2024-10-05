Left Menu

Coco Gauff Overcomes Obstacles to Advance to China Open Final

Coco Gauff staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Paula Badosa and reach the China Open final. Despite early struggles, Gauff's resilience and powerful play allowed her to secure victory and set up a clash with Karolina Muchova, who also impressed with her win against Zheng Qinwen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:05 IST
Coco Gauff Overcomes Obstacles to Advance to China Open Final
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff demonstrated remarkable resilience at the China Open in Beijing, overcoming a set deficit to defeat Spain's Paula Badosa with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Gauff's early struggles included numerous double faults and a faltering second serve.

Despite these challenges, she eventually found her rhythm, breaking Badosa multiple times and dominating the latter part of the match with her precise shots and powerful forehands. In the final set, Gauff's relentless play proved too much for Badosa.

Meanwhile, in another semi-final, Karolina Muchova comfortably defeated Zheng Qinwen, securing her place in the final against Gauff. Muchova's commanding performance follows a successful return to form after a wrist injury earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024