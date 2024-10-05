Coco Gauff Overcomes Obstacles to Advance to China Open Final

Coco Gauff demonstrated remarkable resilience at the China Open in Beijing, overcoming a set deficit to defeat Spain's Paula Badosa with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Gauff's early struggles included numerous double faults and a faltering second serve.

Despite these challenges, she eventually found her rhythm, breaking Badosa multiple times and dominating the latter part of the match with her precise shots and powerful forehands. In the final set, Gauff's relentless play proved too much for Badosa.

Meanwhile, in another semi-final, Karolina Muchova comfortably defeated Zheng Qinwen, securing her place in the final against Gauff. Muchova's commanding performance follows a successful return to form after a wrist injury earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)