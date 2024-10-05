Left Menu

Strategic Lineup Decisions for India's Women's Cricket Team

Poonam Yadav suggests skipper Harmanpreet Kaur bat at No. 4 and Jemimah Rodrigues at No. 3 for optimal performance. Harmanpreet's big-hitting suits No. 4, while Jemimah's ability to rotate strike is ideal for No. 3. Focus on bowling all-rounders is emphasized, as India's run rate pressures decisive wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:25 IST
Poonam Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial strategy discussion, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav advocated for a batting order shift in India's women's cricket team. She proposed captain Harmanpreet Kaur to bat at the fourth position, leveraging her power-hitting abilities, and suggested Jemimah Rodrigues for the third spot due to her skillful strike rotation.

Harmanpreet, who momentarily batted at third against New Zealand, scoring 15 off 14 balls, faced criticism as India succumbed to a 58-run defeat. Despite the head coach Amol Muzumdar indicating Harmanpreet's role at third for the World Cup, Yadav highlighted the importance of a robust finisher and a strategic strike rotator.

Emphasizing a focus on bowling all-rounders, Yadav noted their critical role compared to batting all-rounders, akin to counterparts from Australia. With the current run rate of -2.99, India must achieve decisive victories in upcoming matches to remain competitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

