Arjun Babuta's Quest for Redemption: Overcoming Setbacks and Pursuing Olympic Gold

Arjun Babuta, a promising Indian marksman, faced heartbreak at the Paris Games when he missed an Olympic bronze in the men's 10m air rifle finals by a slim margin. Describing the experience as losing someone close, Babuta was left with mixed emotions on finishing fourth.

Despite enduring significant hardships, including a challenging three-year hiatus due to a back injury, Babuta's resolve stayed unbroken. His mother played a crucial role in his recovery, accompanying him daily from Chandigarh to Patiala for seven months of physiotherapy.

With renewed determination, Babuta plans to refine his equipment preparation for future competitions. He's set to face elite competition at the upcoming World Cup Final, aiming to make the adjustments needed to clinch victory and finally realize his Olympic dream.

(With inputs from agencies.)