Liverpool's Victory Marred by Alisson's Injury

Liverpool extended its lead at the pinnacle of the Premier League standings with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The win, courtesy of Diogo Jota's ninth-minute strike, propelled the Merseyside club four points clear of second-place Manchester City, who were set to face Fulham later in the day. However, the victory was bittersweet for Liverpool's manager, Arne Slot, as goalkeeper Alisson suffered an injury and had to be substituted in the second half.

Alisson, having recently returned from a muscle injury, limped off holding the back of his right leg, adding to the club’s injury woes. Jota's crucial goal came from a close-range shot after a precise cross from Cody Gakpo. Crystal Palace, despite numerous opportunities to level the score, were thwarted by Alisson and his replacement, Vitezslav Jaros. This victory marked Liverpool's ninth win in 10 games across all competitions since Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

(With inputs from agencies.)