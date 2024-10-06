Tyson Fury Vows All-Out Assault in Usyk Rematch

British boxing superstar Tyson Fury has declared his intention to adopt an aggressive approach in his upcoming rematch against heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The fight is set for December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with all major titles, including the WBC, WBO, and WBA, at stake.

In their initial encounter in May, Fury delivered strong body shots but succumbed to Usyk's head punches, ultimately losing by split decision. Determined to reverse his fortunes, Fury has promised to abandon caution and go for a knockout this time.

Despite his recent defeat, Fury remains keen on facing fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in a 'Battle of Britain' showdown, regardless of Joshua's form. Fury insists the fight must happen, reflecting on the missed opportunity in 2022 due to scheduling conflicts.

