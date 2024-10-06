Pankaj Advani Triumphs at Songhe Singapore Open
Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani clinched the Songhe Singapore Open title with a decisive 5-1 victory over Jaden Ong. Advani's journey to the final included overcoming former world champion Dechawat Poomjaeng. He will next defend his billiards title in Doha.
- Country:
- India
In a marvelous display of skill and precision, Indian cueist Pankaj Advani emerged victorious at the Songhe Singapore Open, defeating local favorite Jaden Ong with a commanding 5-1 score on Sunday.
Advani's road to the championship was not without its challenges. In the quarterfinal, he narrowly defeated Thailand's Dechawat Poomjaeng, a former IBSF world snooker champion, in a gripping 4-3 encounter at the Lagoon Billiards Room. Despite the seemingly clear scoreline in the final, the initial frames were fiercely contested, with Advani edging out Ong by clearing the colors from a deficit in both.
Ong managed to claw back a frame, but Advani's strategic snooker on the final brown in the fourth frame proved pivotal. The Indian maestro ultimately sealed his victory with an impressive 74-6 triumph in the decisive frame, paving the way for his title defense in Doha next month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Emotional Farewell: Modi and Biden's Final Bilateral Meeting
India wins maiden Chess Olympiad beating Slovenia in final round.
Trump Rules Out Future Presidential Runs, Cites 2024 Bid As Final Attempt
Kamala Harris Pushes for Final Debate Amid Election Countdown
Carlos Alcaraz Secures Victory for Team Europe in Thrilling Laver Cup Finale