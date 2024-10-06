Left Menu

Pankaj Advani Triumphs at Songhe Singapore Open

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani clinched the Songhe Singapore Open title with a decisive 5-1 victory over Jaden Ong. Advani's journey to the final included overcoming former world champion Dechawat Poomjaeng. He will next defend his billiards title in Doha.

In a marvelous display of skill and precision, Indian cueist Pankaj Advani emerged victorious at the Songhe Singapore Open, defeating local favorite Jaden Ong with a commanding 5-1 score on Sunday.

Advani's road to the championship was not without its challenges. In the quarterfinal, he narrowly defeated Thailand's Dechawat Poomjaeng, a former IBSF world snooker champion, in a gripping 4-3 encounter at the Lagoon Billiards Room. Despite the seemingly clear scoreline in the final, the initial frames were fiercely contested, with Advani edging out Ong by clearing the colors from a deficit in both.

Ong managed to claw back a frame, but Advani's strategic snooker on the final brown in the fourth frame proved pivotal. The Indian maestro ultimately sealed his victory with an impressive 74-6 triumph in the decisive frame, paving the way for his title defense in Doha next month.

