Left Menu

Juventus Drama: Late Penalty and Red Card Stymie Victory

Juventus experienced a tumultuous match against Cagliari, resulting in a 1-1 draw after a late penalty. The game, marked by Francisco Conceição's expulsion and a week of significant off-field drama, follows Juventus's comeback victory over Leipzig in the Champions League. Midfielder Paul Pogba remains on the sidelines due to a doping ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:27 IST
Juventus Drama: Late Penalty and Red Card Stymie Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Juventus faced a tumultuous Sunday with a late penalty earning Cagliari a 1-1 draw in Serie A.

This result comes after Juventus's eventful week, including a dramatic Champions League victory against Leipzig.

Off-field, midfielder Paul Pogba's doping ban reduction was a talking point, while on-field challenges continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024