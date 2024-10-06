Juventus Drama: Late Penalty and Red Card Stymie Victory
Juventus experienced a tumultuous match against Cagliari, resulting in a 1-1 draw after a late penalty. The game, marked by Francisco Conceição's expulsion and a week of significant off-field drama, follows Juventus's comeback victory over Leipzig in the Champions League. Midfielder Paul Pogba remains on the sidelines due to a doping ban.
Juventus faced a tumultuous Sunday with a late penalty earning Cagliari a 1-1 draw in Serie A.
This result comes after Juventus's eventful week, including a dramatic Champions League victory against Leipzig.
Off-field, midfielder Paul Pogba's doping ban reduction was a talking point, while on-field challenges continue.
