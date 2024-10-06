Left Menu

India Triumphs in T20 Clash as Pakistan Falters

In a gripping Women's T20 World Cup encounter, India defeated Pakistan by six wickets. Despite Pakistan's solid start, their batting fell short by 10-15 runs, according to captain Fatima Sana. Indian bowler Arundhati Reddy shone with three crucial wickets, securing her the Player of the Match title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:35 IST
India Triumphs in T20 Clash as Pakistan Falters
Pakistan women's team. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant match during the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, India managed to secure a six-wicket victory over Pakistan. The outcome of the game was largely influenced by Pakistan's underwhelming batting performance, as acknowledged by their captain, Fatima Sana, who suggested the team was 10-15 runs short of a competitive total.

Pakistan, after winning the toss, opted to bat first. Despite a promising start, only Nida Dar and Muneeba Ali made notable contributions with their bats. India's bowling line-up, spearheaded by Arundhati Reddy, was instrumental in restricting Pakistan to 105/8 by the end of the first innings.

Arundhati Reddy's exceptional bowling, yielding three vital wickets, earned her the Player of the Match accolade. During India's chase, critical performances from Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur guided India past the finish line, even as Kaur had to exit the field due to an injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024