Justice Pursued: Disturbing Assault in Patiala Sparks Investigation

In Punjab's Patiala district, a woman was tied to a pole and beaten by a family after her son allegedly eloped with their daughter-in-law. Police have arrested two individuals, and the Punjab State Women Commission has demanded an investigation report. The incident went viral, prompting widespread condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 18:30 IST
Justice Pursued: Disturbing Assault in Patiala Sparks Investigation
In a shocking incident in Punjab's Patiala district, a woman in her late forties was assaulted after her son allegedly enticed away a local family's daughter-in-law. The attack, which involved tying the woman to a pole and thrashing her, has led to the arrest of two individuals.

The incident, occurring in Jansuha village, was captured on video and quickly went viral, drawing significant public and media attention. The woman claimed that she was unaware of her son's whereabouts, despite the accusations leveled against him.

The Punjab State Women Commission has launched a formal investigation and demanded an immediate report from the police. The commission emphasized its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of harassment and pledged to seek justice for the victim while working to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

