Bumrah's Much-Awaited IPL Comeback

Indian cricket fans have a reason to rejoice as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah prepares for his much-anticipated return to the cricket field. Bumrah, who had been sidelined with a back injury since January, is set to feature in Mumbai Indians' IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday.

Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene provided the welcome news, confirming Bumrah's availability for the crucial fixture. 'Yeah, he is available. He is training today, so he should be available tomorrow,' Jayawardene assured journalists on the eve of the match.

In addition to Bumrah, Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma could also make a return after missing the last game against Lucknow Super Giants due to a knee injury. Coach Jayawardene mentioned that Sharma looked good in the nets and would undergo further assessment before the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)