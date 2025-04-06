Left Menu

Bumrah's Much-Awaited IPL Comeback

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to action as he joins the Mumbai Indians camp for their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Bumrah had been out due to a back injury since January but is now available. Rohit Sharma is also expected to play after recovering from a knee injury.

Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket fans have a reason to rejoice as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah prepares for his much-anticipated return to the cricket field. Bumrah, who had been sidelined with a back injury since January, is set to feature in Mumbai Indians' IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday.

Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene provided the welcome news, confirming Bumrah's availability for the crucial fixture. 'Yeah, he is available. He is training today, so he should be available tomorrow,' Jayawardene assured journalists on the eve of the match.

In addition to Bumrah, Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma could also make a return after missing the last game against Lucknow Super Giants due to a knee injury. Coach Jayawardene mentioned that Sharma looked good in the nets and would undergo further assessment before the game.

