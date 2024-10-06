India Dominates Bangladesh in T20I Opener

India showcased a comprehensive performance in the first T20I against Bangladesh, securing a seven-wicket victory on Sunday. This win gave India a lead in the three-match series.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh struggled early as Arshdeep Singh claimed the key wickets of openers Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon, limiting their score to 14 for two. Despite some resistance from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh collapsed for 127.

In response, India swiftly chased down the 128-run target in just 11.5 overs, with Hardik Pandya delivering a spectacular 39 runs off 16 balls. Sanju Samson and captain Suryakumar Yadav contributed 29 runs each to the score.

