Suryakumar Yadav Delightful Over India's Bowling Depth in T20I Victory

India's cricket captain, Suryakumar Yadav, praised the diverse bowling options at his disposal after a commanding 7-wicket win against Bangladesh in the first T20I. The match showcased a blend of young talent and experienced players, much to the satisfaction of head coach Gautam Gambhir and the fans.

India fielded a pool of all-rounders and skillful bowlers, with six out of eight bowling options getting a chance to bowl. Each bowler maintained tight lines, effectively silencing the Bangladeshi batsmen in the first innings. Yadav expressed his satisfaction with the team's bowling depth, describing it as a 'good headache' during the game.

Mayank Yadav, making his debut, impressed with his pace, alongside strong performances from Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya. In batting, India's openers set the tone during the powerplay, and the subsequent batsmen kept the runs flowing. Yadav acknowledged minor fielding hiccups and stressed on continuous improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)