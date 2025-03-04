Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Dismisses Dubai Advantage Debate

Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach, refuted claims of unfair advantage in the Champions Trophy after his team played in Dubai and reached the finals with an all-win record. He emphasized the neutrality of the venue and praised skipper Rohit Sharma's fearless approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:29 IST
Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach, dismissed allegations of India having an 'undue advantage' in the Champions Trophy held in Dubai. Speaking at a post-match conference, Gambhir explained that his team hadn't used the venue for practice and highlighted its neutral nature.

Despite being stationed in Dubai, India played all their matches at the DICS and secured a spot in the tournament final with a flawless record. Gambhir noted that there was no prior strategic plan involving spinners tailored to the conditions.

Additionally, he praised captain Rohit Sharma for his courageous, fast-paced play style, which he believes sets a bold precedent for the team. Gambhir emphasized that the team's focus lies on impact rather than numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

