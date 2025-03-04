Gautam Gambhir Dismisses Dubai Advantage Debate

Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach, dismissed allegations of India having an 'undue advantage' in the Champions Trophy held in Dubai. Speaking at a post-match conference, Gambhir explained that his team hadn't used the venue for practice and highlighted its neutral nature.

Despite being stationed in Dubai, India played all their matches at the DICS and secured a spot in the tournament final with a flawless record. Gambhir noted that there was no prior strategic plan involving spinners tailored to the conditions.

Additionally, he praised captain Rohit Sharma for his courageous, fast-paced play style, which he believes sets a bold precedent for the team. Gambhir emphasized that the team's focus lies on impact rather than numbers.

