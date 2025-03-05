Gautam Gambhir's Quest for the Perfect Game in Champions Trophy

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir is not easily satisfied and continues to seek the perfect game, even as his team enters the Champions Trophy final with an all-win record. He anticipates achieving this in the upcoming summit clash.

On Tuesday, India secured a four-wicket victory over Australia in the semifinals, thanks in part to an impressive 84 by senior batter Virat Kohli. Gambhir emphasizes the importance of improvement and refuses to rest on past achievements, aiming for perfection in the final.

India's strategy includes bold decisions such as playing four spinners and repositioning players like Axar Patel and KL Rahul to unsettle comfort zones and enhance performance. Though future plans for the team exist, Gambhir is currently focused solely on the final. Reflecting on the recent match, Gambhir praised the team's professional chase of a 265-run target, highlighting their strategic planning and depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)