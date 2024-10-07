Left Menu

UFC GYM Flexes into Guwahati: Redefining Fitness in India's Northeast

UFC GYM has expanded to Guwahati, Assam, offering a 13,000+ sq. ft. facility for MMA training. As part of a major brand extension of UFC, the facility combines fitness with a variety of classes and amenities. Plans to open 10 more gyms across India's eastern region are underway.

Guwahati | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Guwahati, Assam's largest city and northeastern India's largest metropolis, witnesses a new addition to its fitness landscape with the inauguration of UFC GYM Guwahati. As the first of its kind in the city, this 13,000+ sq. ft. facility aims to provide a world-class fitness experience.

The gym includes a signature UFC-style octagon, a boxing bag rack, and premium equipment ideal for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) training. Catering to beginners and seasoned athletes alike, the facility offers an array of group fitness classes and amenities, making it a one-stop shop for health and well-being.

Speakers from UFC GYM India announced plans for expanding their reach, aiming to launch 10 additional gyms across eastern India within a year. With this expansion, UFC GYM continues to innovate, providing dynamic fitness experiences and integrating holistic approaches that promise physical, mental, and emotional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

