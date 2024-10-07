UFC GYM Flexes into Guwahati: Redefining Fitness in India's Northeast

Guwahati, Assam's largest city and northeastern India's largest metropolis, witnesses a new addition to its fitness landscape with the inauguration of UFC GYM Guwahati. As the first of its kind in the city, this 13,000+ sq. ft. facility aims to provide a world-class fitness experience.

The gym includes a signature UFC-style octagon, a boxing bag rack, and premium equipment ideal for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) training. Catering to beginners and seasoned athletes alike, the facility offers an array of group fitness classes and amenities, making it a one-stop shop for health and well-being.

Speakers from UFC GYM India announced plans for expanding their reach, aiming to launch 10 additional gyms across eastern India within a year. With this expansion, UFC GYM continues to innovate, providing dynamic fitness experiences and integrating holistic approaches that promise physical, mental, and emotional growth.

