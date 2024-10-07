Left Menu

Manu Bhaker: The Resilient Shooter with Olympic Dreams

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker shares insights into her shooting journey, overcoming the Tokyo 2020 setback, and her aspirations. During a Q&A on Instagram, Bhaker emphasized resilience, support from her mother and coach, and the importance of staying calm. She recently secured a bronze in the Paris Olympics with partner Sarabjot Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:30 IST
Manu Bhaker: The Resilient Shooter with Olympic Dreams
Manu Bhaker. (Photo- Manu Bhaker X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid Instagram session, India's celebrated shooter, Manu Bhaker, revealed the motivations behind her sporting career and her remarkable resilience following a setback at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where a gun malfunction saw her return without a medal.

Initially uncertain about her career path, Bhaker experimented with various sports but was driven by a desire for financial independence and personal achievement. 'I am quite competitive,' she stated, emphasizing that while victory isn't always possible, striving to improve daily is crucial.

Bhaker credited her comeback to the mantra 'slow and steady wins the race,' and the unwavering support of her mother and coach, Jaspal Rana, who fortified her during her toughest times. The Paris Olympics saw Bhaker and partner Sarabjot Singh secure bronze in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed team event, marking India's first shooting team medal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024