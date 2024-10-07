Manu Bhaker: The Resilient Shooter with Olympic Dreams

In a candid Instagram session, India's celebrated shooter, Manu Bhaker, revealed the motivations behind her sporting career and her remarkable resilience following a setback at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where a gun malfunction saw her return without a medal.

Initially uncertain about her career path, Bhaker experimented with various sports but was driven by a desire for financial independence and personal achievement. 'I am quite competitive,' she stated, emphasizing that while victory isn't always possible, striving to improve daily is crucial.

Bhaker credited her comeback to the mantra 'slow and steady wins the race,' and the unwavering support of her mother and coach, Jaspal Rana, who fortified her during her toughest times. The Paris Olympics saw Bhaker and partner Sarabjot Singh secure bronze in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed team event, marking India's first shooting team medal.

(With inputs from agencies.)