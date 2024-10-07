Manu Bhaker: The Resilient Shooter with Olympic Dreams
Indian shooter Manu Bhaker shares insights into her shooting journey, overcoming the Tokyo 2020 setback, and her aspirations. During a Q&A on Instagram, Bhaker emphasized resilience, support from her mother and coach, and the importance of staying calm. She recently secured a bronze in the Paris Olympics with partner Sarabjot Singh.
- Country:
- India
In a candid Instagram session, India's celebrated shooter, Manu Bhaker, revealed the motivations behind her sporting career and her remarkable resilience following a setback at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where a gun malfunction saw her return without a medal.
Initially uncertain about her career path, Bhaker experimented with various sports but was driven by a desire for financial independence and personal achievement. 'I am quite competitive,' she stated, emphasizing that while victory isn't always possible, striving to improve daily is crucial.
Bhaker credited her comeback to the mantra 'slow and steady wins the race,' and the unwavering support of her mother and coach, Jaspal Rana, who fortified her during her toughest times. The Paris Olympics saw Bhaker and partner Sarabjot Singh secure bronze in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed team event, marking India's first shooting team medal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana CM Rewards Paralympic Bronze Medalist Deepthi Jeevanji with Rs. 1 Crore
Hero’s Welcome: Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Returns After Paris Olympics Triumph
Lt Governor Felicitates Indian Paralympians Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar for Paris 2024 Bronze Medals
IOA Treasurer Refutes President PT Usha's Allegations on Paris Olympics Felicitations