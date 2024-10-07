Sri Lanka's Rise: India's Upcoming T20 Challenge
Talented opener Shafali Verma warns against underestimating Sri Lanka's improved T20 team, highlighted by their Asia Cup victory over India. As India prepares for a crucial Women's T20 World Cup match, the focus is on overcoming Sri Lanka and eventual opponents Australia. Star players discuss strategies and key challenges.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Sri Lanka's women's cricket team is no longer to be underestimated, cautions Indian opener Shafali Verma after their resounding victory against India in the last Asia Cup final. This time, India faces a formidable opponent, no longer solely relying on their star skipper Chamari Athapaththu.
The Indian team gears up for its crucial penultimate group league match in the women's T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka, where they not only need to secure a win but also aim for a big victory to boost their net run-rate (NRR) before facing defending champions Australia on October 13.
As the tournament heats up, Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stresses the importance of minimizing errors against a historically dominant Australian team, emphasizing the need to bring their best game. Meanwhile, pacer Renuka Singh Thakur focuses on striking early against the dangerous Chamari Athapaththu to disrupt Sri Lanka's momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ICC Unveils Official Anthem 'Whatever It Takes' for 2024 Women's T20 World Cup
Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India to T20 World Cup with Renewed Hope
India's Women's T20 World Cup Hopes: Kaur's Confidence and Preparation
India Women's Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Sets Sights on ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Poonam Yadav: India's Balance and Shafali Verma's Role Key in Women's T20 World Cup