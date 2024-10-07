Sri Lanka's Rise: India's Upcoming T20 Challenge

Sri Lanka's women's cricket team is no longer to be underestimated, cautions Indian opener Shafali Verma after their resounding victory against India in the last Asia Cup final. This time, India faces a formidable opponent, no longer solely relying on their star skipper Chamari Athapaththu.

The Indian team gears up for its crucial penultimate group league match in the women's T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka, where they not only need to secure a win but also aim for a big victory to boost their net run-rate (NRR) before facing defending champions Australia on October 13.

As the tournament heats up, Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stresses the importance of minimizing errors against a historically dominant Australian team, emphasizing the need to bring their best game. Meanwhile, pacer Renuka Singh Thakur focuses on striking early against the dangerous Chamari Athapaththu to disrupt Sri Lanka's momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)