Sri Lanka's Rise: India's Upcoming T20 Challenge

Talented opener Shafali Verma warns against underestimating Sri Lanka's improved T20 team, highlighted by their Asia Cup victory over India. As India prepares for a crucial Women's T20 World Cup match, the focus is on overcoming Sri Lanka and eventual opponents Australia. Star players discuss strategies and key challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:34 IST
Cricket Australia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sri Lanka's women's cricket team is no longer to be underestimated, cautions Indian opener Shafali Verma after their resounding victory against India in the last Asia Cup final. This time, India faces a formidable opponent, no longer solely relying on their star skipper Chamari Athapaththu.

The Indian team gears up for its crucial penultimate group league match in the women's T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka, where they not only need to secure a win but also aim for a big victory to boost their net run-rate (NRR) before facing defending champions Australia on October 13.

As the tournament heats up, Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stresses the importance of minimizing errors against a historically dominant Australian team, emphasizing the need to bring their best game. Meanwhile, pacer Renuka Singh Thakur focuses on striking early against the dangerous Chamari Athapaththu to disrupt Sri Lanka's momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

