Left Menu

Debut Delight: Mayank and Nitish Shine in T20 Opener

Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy made impressive debuts against Bangladesh in their first T20 International. Guided by captain Suryakumar Yadav's calming words, Mayank excelled with his bowling, while Nitish remained unbeaten, contributing to India's seven-wicket victory. Both shared their excitement and gratitude for the support from teammates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:46 IST
Debut Delight: Mayank and Nitish Shine in T20 Opener
  • Country:
  • India

Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy impressed in their debut match for India against Bangladesh, held as part of the T20 International series. With skipper Suryakumar Yadav's encouragement, both players made valuable contributions, ensuring India's seven-wicket win.

Mayank, 22, showcased his talent with a commendable bowling performance, taking one wicket for 21 runs in four overs. He expressed gratitude towards bowling coach Morne Morkel, who has mentored him over the past three years, helping him make a strong comeback after an injury layoff.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, 21, played a crucial role by staying unbeaten at 16 runs, highlighting the dream-come-true nature of this experience. Both players credited calm leadership from their captain and the support of senior players for their successful starts. The series continues in New Delhi on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024