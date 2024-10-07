Debut Delight: Mayank and Nitish Shine in T20 Opener
Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy made impressive debuts against Bangladesh in their first T20 International. Guided by captain Suryakumar Yadav's calming words, Mayank excelled with his bowling, while Nitish remained unbeaten, contributing to India's seven-wicket victory. Both shared their excitement and gratitude for the support from teammates.
Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy impressed in their debut match for India against Bangladesh, held as part of the T20 International series. With skipper Suryakumar Yadav's encouragement, both players made valuable contributions, ensuring India's seven-wicket win.
Mayank, 22, showcased his talent with a commendable bowling performance, taking one wicket for 21 runs in four overs. He expressed gratitude towards bowling coach Morne Morkel, who has mentored him over the past three years, helping him make a strong comeback after an injury layoff.
Nitish Kumar Reddy, 21, played a crucial role by staying unbeaten at 16 runs, highlighting the dream-come-true nature of this experience. Both players credited calm leadership from their captain and the support of senior players for their successful starts. The series continues in New Delhi on Wednesday.
