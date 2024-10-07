Mayank Yadav: The Fast Lane to Consistency

Mayank Yadav, a 21-year-old speedster from Delhi, made a significant impact on his international debut against Bangladesh, showcasing his raw pace in the T20 International. Known for consistently bowling over 150 kmph deliveries in the IPL, Yadav aims to balance speed with consistency.

Despite facing fitness setbacks, his figures of 1/21 from four overs, including 14 dot balls, demonstrated his readiness and resolve. Yadav highlighted the importance of maintaining a consistent line and length for success at the international level, adapting his bowling strategy to the slower Bangladeshi wicket.

During his recovery phase, he reflected on the psychological challenges he faced, relying on advice from Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav's support, both of whom encouraged him to stay true to his strengths.

