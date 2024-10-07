Left Menu

Zhao Xintong's 147 Sparks Snooker Resurgence in Sweden

Zhao Xintong achieved a maximum 147 break in Sweden, igniting enthusiasm for the snooker satellite tour. His performance highlights the Q Tour's role in nurturing talent and invigorating markets. Despite past controversies, Zhao seeks redemption and success in Sweden's growing snooker scene.

In a modest Swedish snooker club, Zhao Xintong's spectacular 147-point break has captivated the snooker world, underscoring the potential of the Q Tour. Witnessed live by a select few, the feat swiftly made waves across the sport, drawing attention to the hidden gem that is the satellite tour.

Zhao's victory over Hong Kong's Shaun Liu and triumph in the tournament final contributed to a burgeoning interest in snooker within Sweden. Andy Nettleton from the Swedish Billiards Federation, present during Zhao's remarkable play, noted the historic nature of his achievement for the Q Tour.

Having served a suspension related to match-fixing, Zhao is staging a determined comeback on the satellite circuit. As he navigates his path back to the professional ranks, the snooker community in Sweden, inspired by his prowess, is eager to expand the sport's presence nationally.

