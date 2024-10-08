Christine Sinclair Joins Vancouver Rise FC as Co-Owner

Christine Sinclair, renowned as the world's top international goal scorer, has expanded her influence in soccer by joining the ownership group of Vancouver Rise FC. This move precedes the inaugural season of the Northern Super League, set to start in April 2025, as announced by the club on Monday.

Sinclair remains a formidable presence in the women's soccer scene with 190 international goals to her name, although she is gearing up for her professional retirement from the Portland Thorns in November. Her involvement with Vancouver Rise FC aims to galvanize young girls across Canada and British Columbia to pursue careers in sports, from playing to coaching and managing.

The establishment of Canada's first professional women's soccer league marks a significant milestone, with franchises expected in major cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Halifax. Sinclair's legacy and her role in the team's ownership strive to empower women and promote women's soccer nationwide.

