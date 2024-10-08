Left Menu

Swapnil Kusale's Father Seeks Fair Reward for Olympic Triumph

Suresh Kusale, father of Swapnil Kusale, a bronze medallist at the Paris Olympics, has voiced his frustration over Maharashtra's prize money policy. Despite Swapnil's achievement, the state has awarded Rs 2 crore, a sum much lower than that offered by Haryana. The family seeks Rs 5 crore and further recognitions.

Suresh Kusale, the father of Paris Olympics bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale, has publicly criticized the Maharashtra government's decision to award only Rs 2 crore in prize money to his son. Specifically, he highlighted that states like Haryana offer significantly higher rewards to Olympic medalists.

Swapnil Kusale, who earned his medal in the 50 m rifle 3 positions category, remains one of Maharashtra's few individual Olympic achievers in recent decades. Despite this success, his father argues the reward should be Rs 5 crore, also suggesting that a flat and sports complex be named in his son's honor.

The Maharashtra government has recently increased the prize money for medal winners at significant sports events, yet the Kusale family feels the compensation does not reflect Swapnil's Olympic achievement, given Haryana's more generous policy.

