Former Cricket Captain Azharuddin Faces ED Grilling

Mohammed Azharuddin, the former captain of the Indian cricket team and a prominent Congress leader, presented himself to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. He is involved in a money laundering case regarding alleged financial discrepancies within the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), as reported by official sources.

The ED is set to question Azharuddin and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The 61-year-old former Member of Parliament initially requested a hearing date change, moving it from October 3 to October 8 at the agency's Fateh Maidan Road office.

The investigation pertains to supposed financial misconduct within the HCA, with Azharuddin's role as HCA president being a focal point. Despite being pursued legally, Azharuddin maintains that the allegations are baseless and fueled by political adversaries to tarnish his reputation.

