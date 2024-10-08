Left Menu

Former Cricket Captain Azharuddin Faces ED Grilling

Mohammed Azharuddin, former Indian cricket captain and Congress leader, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case tied to financial irregularities at the Hyderabad Cricket Association. His actions as HCA president are under scrutiny. Azharuddin denies the allegations, claiming they are politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 11:43 IST
Former Cricket Captain Azharuddin Faces ED Grilling
Mohammed Azharuddin
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammed Azharuddin, the former captain of the Indian cricket team and a prominent Congress leader, presented himself to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. He is involved in a money laundering case regarding alleged financial discrepancies within the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), as reported by official sources.

The ED is set to question Azharuddin and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The 61-year-old former Member of Parliament initially requested a hearing date change, moving it from October 3 to October 8 at the agency's Fateh Maidan Road office.

The investigation pertains to supposed financial misconduct within the HCA, with Azharuddin's role as HCA president being a focal point. Despite being pursued legally, Azharuddin maintains that the allegations are baseless and fueled by political adversaries to tarnish his reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024