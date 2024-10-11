Left Menu

Popovic's Tactical Overhaul Sparks Socceroos Revival

Australia's coach Tony Popovic begins his tenure with an inspiring 3-1 World Cup qualifier win over China. Despite previous setbacks, the Socceroos now aim to overcome Japan, led by Popovic's strategic player changes and bold tactics. The team regains momentum ahead of their challenging clash in Japan.

Updated: 11-10-2024 07:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 07:37 IST
Popovic

Australia's national football team, the Socceroos, underwent a tactical transformation under new coach Tony Popovic, beginning with a promising 3-1 victory against China. The win comes after a string of disappointing matches, and Popovic's leadership has sparked optimism for their upcoming World Cup qualifier game against formidable Japan.

Following a home defeat and draw, Australia now stands second in Group C, trailing Japan. Popovic, known for shaking up team dynamics, replaced key players like incumbent goalkeeper Mat Ryan with Joe Gauci and appointed Jackson Irvine as captain, moves that paid dividends as the team bounced back strongly against the Chinese squad.

The strategic shift included employing a trio-defense setup, diverging from the more conventional four-man defense, reflecting Popovic's flexibility in formations. His decisions, although risky, especially against a robust Japanese side, have rejuvenated the hopes of both fans and media, as the Socceroos prepare to defy their history in Saitama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

