Luiz Henrique's Late Heroics Propel Brazil Over Chile

Luiz Henrique scored a decisive goal in the 89th minute, securing Brazil a 2-1 victory against Chile in a crucial World Cup qualifier. The match placed Brazil fourth in the South American standings. Lionel Messi returned to assist Argentina to a 1-1 draw against Venezuela amid challenging conditions.

Updated: 11-10-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An 89th-minute goal by substitute Luiz Henrique saw Brazil clinch a 2-1 victory over Chile in a dramatic World Cup qualifying match. The win moved Brazil up to fourth place in the South American standings, providing a much-needed lift for coach Dorival Júnior.

Argentina, led by the returning Lionel Messi, played out a 1-1 draw against Venezuela, with the match delayed by 30 minutes due to heavy rain. Argentina remains in the lead with 19 points. Colombia, despite their defeat in Bolivia, holds second place with 16 points.

Chile scored early through Eduardo Vargas, but Brazil equalized and then took the match in the dying minutes. Brazil and Chile look ahead to their upcoming matches against Peru and Colombia, respectively, as they continue their campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

