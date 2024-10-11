Fearless Leadership: Tom Latham's Bold Strategy in India

New Zealand's new Test captain, Tom Latham, believes the key to competing against India's cricket team at home is playing with aggression and fearlessness. Latham steps into leadership, replacing Tim Southee, for the three-match Test series starting October 16 in Bengaluru.

Latham expressed enthusiasm for the challenge, noting the importance of playing with freedom and confronting India head-on. New Zealand approaches the series after four successive defeats in the World Test Championship, aiming to fine-tune their strategies.

Despite struggles, including recent losses in Sri Lanka, Latham remains optimistic. He plans to leverage Tim Southee's experience while fostering a brand of cricket that New Zealand can be proud of. The Test series will proceed to Pune and Mumbai following the opener in Bengaluru.

