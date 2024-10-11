Left Menu

Sam Kerr's Unyielding Influence: Inspiring the Matildas From the Sidelines

Sam Kerr is continuing her recovery from a knee injury and will miss upcoming international matches. Despite her absence, interim coach Tom Sermanni hopes Kerr will inspire her Matildas teammates by attending camps. Sermanni emphasizes careful recovery for Kerr, a revered football icon facing personal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:09 IST
Sam Kerr, the celebrated Chelsea striker, will sit out another international window as she continues her recovery from a debilitating knee injury. Despite her absence on the pitch, Australia's interim coach Tom Sermanni hopes Kerr can still provide inspiration to her Matildas teammates by attending training camps.

Kerr, sidelined during the Paris Olympics where the Matildas failed to progress beyond the group stage, was also missing from Sermanni's recent squad announcement for friendlies against Switzerland and Germany. Discussions between Sermanni and Kerr about her presence in European camps are ongoing.

Kerr, acknowledged as one of the world's premier women footballers, faces a challenging period as she deals with both her physical recovery and an upcoming trial related to charges in London. Sermanni, nevertheless, is optimistic about her mental health, emphasizing her upbeat and resilient nature.

