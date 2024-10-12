Left Menu

Sports Roundup: Djokovic's Resilience, WNBA Series Expansion, And More

This briefing covers various current sports stories, including Novak Djokovic's continued perseverance amidst the retirement of rivals, the WNBA Finals' expansion to a best-of-seven series in 2025, and Rafael Nadal's impending retirement. Other highlights include NHL and NFL updates, as well as upcoming talents headed to Duke University.

Updated: 12-10-2024 05:25 IST
In the world of tennis, Novak Djokovic, the only remaining figure of tennis' famed 'Big Four', assures fans that he intends to continue playing, despite the retirement of Federer, Murray, and Nadal. The collective strength of these players was felt during the era where they amassed 69 Grand Slam titles between them.

Looking to the future of women's basketball, the WNBA announced a significant change with the finals expanding to a best-of-seven format starting in 2025. This will feature a 2-2-1-1-1 game format, providing more intensity and excitement for fans and players.

In other sports news, the Colorado Avalanche claimed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers, and NHL legend Don Marshall, a five-time Stanley Cup winner, passed away at the age of 92. Meanwhile, five-star basketball recruits Cameron and Cayden Boozer have announced their commitment to Duke University.

