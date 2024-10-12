Left Menu

UP Rudras: Reviving Hockey Glory with Dutch Expertise

The Lucknow franchise of the Hockey India League has been named UP Rudras. Dutch coach Paul van Ass, who led the Netherlands to Olympic gold, will guide the team alongside Thomas Tichelman and Cedric D'Souza. Yadu Sports aims to foster young hockey talent and preserve Uttar Pradesh's sporting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow franchise in the Hockey India League has been christened UP Rudras, as confirmed by the owners. They announced on Saturday the appointment of Dutchman Paul van Ass as their chief coach.

Van Ass, aged 64, notably guided the Netherlands women's team to gold in the Paris Olympics. He will collaborate closely with co-coach Thomas Tichelman and Technical Director Cedric D'Souza.

Expressing his excitement, Van Ass highlighted India's abundant hockey talent, as demonstrated at the recent Olympics. Yadu Sports, the franchise owner, aims to nurture young talent and honor Uttar Pradesh's hockey legacy by investing in grassroots development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

