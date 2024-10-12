UP Rudras: Reviving Hockey Glory with Dutch Expertise

The Lucknow franchise in the Hockey India League has been christened UP Rudras, as confirmed by the owners. They announced on Saturday the appointment of Dutchman Paul van Ass as their chief coach.

Van Ass, aged 64, notably guided the Netherlands women's team to gold in the Paris Olympics. He will collaborate closely with co-coach Thomas Tichelman and Technical Director Cedric D'Souza.

Expressing his excitement, Van Ass highlighted India's abundant hockey talent, as demonstrated at the recent Olympics. Yadu Sports, the franchise owner, aims to nurture young talent and honor Uttar Pradesh's hockey legacy by investing in grassroots development.

(With inputs from agencies.)