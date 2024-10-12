Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Advances to Shanghai Masters Final

Jannik Sinner, world number one, advances to his first Shanghai Masters final by defeating Czech's Tomas Machac in the semi-final. Sinner edged past Machac 6-4, 7-5, marking a significant milestone as the first Italian to reach this stage. He awaits his next opponent, Novak Djokovic or Taylor Fritz.

  • Country:
  • China

World-renowned tennis player Jannik Sinner is on the verge of clinching his first Shanghai Masters title. Sinner overcame Czech 30th seed Tomas Machac in a tightly contested semi-final match, prevailing 6-4, 7-5. The win cements Sinner's status as the first Italian to reach the final of the prestigious tournament.

Despite Machac's strong start by taking the first two games, Sinner's strategic play led him to a hard-fought victory in the first set. The Italian ace maintained his form in the second set, managing to edge out Machac by producing only nine unforced errors.

Following this victory, Sinner will face either the legendary Novak Djokovic or American Taylor Fritz, who compete in the other semi-final, determining his ultimate opponent in this high-stakes final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

