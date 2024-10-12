Pogacar's Historic Fourth: A Season to Remember

Tadej Pogacar has made headlines yet again by clinching his fourth consecutive Giro di Lombardia title, a feat previously accomplished by only one other cyclist, Fausto Coppi.

Pogacar launched a decisive solo attack on the Colma di Sormano climb, widening his lead in the race's final kilometers, despite a spirited chase from Belgian Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel.

Pogacar's impressive victory not only marks the end of a remarkable season, which includes wins at Giro d'Italia and the Triple Crown, but also solidifies his status as a dominant force in the world of competitive cycling.

(With inputs from agencies.)