Left Menu

Svensson Takes Lead at Open de France with Spectacular Third-Round Play

Jesper Svensson, a Swedish golfer, leads the Open de France after a third-round score of 67, overcoming a bogey at the 17th. He maintains a one-stroke lead over Denmark's Thorbjørn Olesen and England's Sam Bairstow. The final round on Sunday promises intense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines | Updated: 12-10-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 21:53 IST
Svensson Takes Lead at Open de France with Spectacular Third-Round Play
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swedish golfer Jesper Svensson shot a remarkable third-round score of 67 on Saturday, seizing a one-stroke lead at the Open de France. His performance, punctuated by four birdies in the first six holes, places him ahead of Denmark's Thorbjørn Olesen and England's Sam Bairstow.

Svensson, despite a bogey at Le Golf National's 17th hole on the outskirts of Paris, showcased consistency with 16 out of 18 greens made in regulation. Reflecting on his game, Svensson commented, "I hit the ball really well all day, a lot of good looks, hit a lot of good putts. Hopefully, they'll drop tomorrow."

Among other contenders, Olesen matched a 67 with four birdies, while Bairstow's 6-under 65 featured an impressive chip-in eagle on the 14th. Sunday's round is set up for an exciting finish with contenders like Dan Bradbury lurking close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024