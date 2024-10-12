Svensson Takes Lead at Open de France with Spectacular Third-Round Play
Jesper Svensson, a Swedish golfer, leads the Open de France after a third-round score of 67, overcoming a bogey at the 17th. He maintains a one-stroke lead over Denmark's Thorbjørn Olesen and England's Sam Bairstow. The final round on Sunday promises intense competition.
Swedish golfer Jesper Svensson shot a remarkable third-round score of 67 on Saturday, seizing a one-stroke lead at the Open de France. His performance, punctuated by four birdies in the first six holes, places him ahead of Denmark's Thorbjørn Olesen and England's Sam Bairstow.
Svensson, despite a bogey at Le Golf National's 17th hole on the outskirts of Paris, showcased consistency with 16 out of 18 greens made in regulation. Reflecting on his game, Svensson commented, "I hit the ball really well all day, a lot of good looks, hit a lot of good putts. Hopefully, they'll drop tomorrow."
Among other contenders, Olesen matched a 67 with four birdies, while Bairstow's 6-under 65 featured an impressive chip-in eagle on the 14th. Sunday's round is set up for an exciting finish with contenders like Dan Bradbury lurking close.
(With inputs from agencies.)
