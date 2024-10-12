Left Menu

Djokovic Closes in on Historic 100th Title at Shanghai Masters Final

Novak Djokovic is one match away from clinching his 100th ATP title after defeating Taylor Fritz at the Shanghai Masters. The Serbian star will face world number one Jannik Sinner in the final. Djokovic seeks to join an exclusive club alongside legends Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic. (Photo- ATP Tour X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Serbian tennis sensation Novak Djokovic is on the brink of a historic milestone, poised to claim his 100th ATP Tour-level title after decisively overcoming Taylor Fritz in the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters. With a 6-4, 7-6(6) victory, Djokovic sets the stage for a thrilling final against world number one Jannik Sinner.

In post-match remarks, Djokovic expressed gratitude for the warm support he receives in China, acknowledging his successful history in Shanghai and Beijing. "The energy and support here are tremendous," Djokovic stated, underscoring his motivation to achieve the coveted 100th title. The upcoming final against Sinner is a testament to his enduring ambition and resilience.

Despite experiencing knee discomfort in his match against Jakub Mensik in the quarterfinals and again against Fritz, Djokovic pressed on, showcasing his determination and prowess on the court. He lauded Fritz's form, acknowledging the American's powerful gameplay and his own relief at avoiding a third set. Djokovic's victory against Fritz marks his 59th ATP Masters 1000 final appearance, reinforcing his legendary status alongside contemporaries Federer and Nadal.

Looking ahead, Djokovic's encounter with Sinner promises a fierce competition, with the Serbian leading 4-3 in their head-to-head record. A victory would not only secure his place in tennis history but also significantly boost his standings for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

