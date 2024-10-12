Left Menu

Ranji Trophy Day 2: Mixed Fortunes for Domestic and International Stars

Day two of the Ranji Trophy saw stellar performances from Tanush Kotian for Mumbai and a spectacular double century by Shubham Khajuria for Jammu & Kashmir. Meanwhile, international stars like Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan fell short. Rain disrupted play in some matches, while others witnessed dramatic turnarounds.

Updated: 12-10-2024 23:46 IST
The second day of the Ranji Trophy unfolded with thrilling cricketing action, highlighted by Tanush Kotian's exceptional performance for Mumbai. Kotian claimed four wickets for 61 runs, leading to Baroda being bowled out for 290. Despite this, Mumbai faltered at bat, all out for 214, with Bhargav Bhatt claiming four wickets for 53.

In another match, Jammu and Kashmir's opener Shubham Khajuria marked his dominance with a monumental 255-run innings against Maharashtra, forming the foundation for his team's total of 519/7. Meanwhile, Services finished at 402 against Meghalaya, thanks to half-centuries by Ravi Chauhan and Rajat Paliwal, further intensified by Varun Choudhary's three wickets.

Rain impeded play between Tripura and Odisha, while Hyderabad struggled in their response to Gujarat's Manan Hingrajia's 181-run innings. In other games, Vidarbha faced a stern test against Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan made strides due to Deepak Hooda's century, and Tamil Nadu shined with a commanding lead over Saurashtra. Ankit Kalsi's double century for Himachal Pradesh and Haryana's quick victory over Bihar were also notable highlights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

