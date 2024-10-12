Jannik Sinner: Italy's First ATP Year-End World No.1

Jannik Sinner has made history as the first Italian to clinch the ATP Year-End No.1 ranking, following his impressive semi-final win at the Shanghai Masters. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in Italian tennis, with Sinner reaching World No. 1 in singles for the first time since computerized rankings began in 1973.

Since ascending to the top spot in June, Sinner has maintained his position through a formidable season. Reflecting on his achievement, Sinner described it as a dream fulfilled, crediting his family, friends, and team for their support. He is the 19th player to end the year as World No. 1, joining renowned athletes like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Sinner's 2024 tour has been marked by victories, including six ATP titles and Grand Slam wins at the Australian and US Opens. Despite a mid-season challenge from Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner emerged victorious. His remarkable comeback against Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open final and consistent performance throughout the year have solidified his status as a tennis powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)