Left Menu

Jannik Sinner: Italy's First ATP Year-End World No.1

Jannik Sinner has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first Italian to secure the ATP Year-End No.1 ranking after his semi-final triumph at the Shanghai Masters. At just 23, he joins an elite group of active players, cementing his legacy with Grand Slam victories and multiple ATP titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:49 IST
Jannik Sinner: Italy's First ATP Year-End World No.1
Jannik Sinner (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jannik Sinner has made history as the first Italian to clinch the ATP Year-End No.1 ranking, following his impressive semi-final win at the Shanghai Masters. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in Italian tennis, with Sinner reaching World No. 1 in singles for the first time since computerized rankings began in 1973.

Since ascending to the top spot in June, Sinner has maintained his position through a formidable season. Reflecting on his achievement, Sinner described it as a dream fulfilled, crediting his family, friends, and team for their support. He is the 19th player to end the year as World No. 1, joining renowned athletes like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Sinner's 2024 tour has been marked by victories, including six ATP titles and Grand Slam wins at the Australian and US Opens. Despite a mid-season challenge from Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner emerged victorious. His remarkable comeback against Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open final and consistent performance throughout the year have solidified his status as a tennis powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024