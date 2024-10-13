Wigan Warriors Make History: A Quadruple Triumph

Wigan Warriors delivered a historic performance as they clinched a 9-2 victory over Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League Grand Final on Saturday, securing an unparalleled quadruple. Bevan French's stunning first-half try set the tone for Wigan, who had already claimed the World Club Challenge, the Challenge Cup, and the League Leaders' Shield this season.

The match showcased Wigan's resilience and tactical prowess. A tightly contested first half saw Mikey Lewis's early try disallowed for Hull, while Wigan managed to break through in the 23rd minute with French's remarkable try, complemented by Adam Keighran's conversion. Despite a valiant effort by Hull, Wigan entered halftime with a 7-0 lead, bolstered by Harry Smith's drop goal.

The second half unfolded dramatically under challenging weather conditions, with Wigan maintaining their lead. Keighran's penalty restored the margin after a foul by Lewis, and Hull struggled to retaliate. Post-match, French was honored with the Rob Burrow Award for player of the match, as Wigan celebrated their seventh Super League title, a historic back-to-back win.

(With inputs from agencies.)