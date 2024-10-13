Left Menu

Pochettino Leads U.S. to Victory in Debut Match

Coach Mauricio Pochettino's debut with the United States national team resulted in a 2-0 victory over Panama in a friendly match. Pochettino, who recently replaced Gregg Berhalter, saw his team shine with contributions from Christian Pulisic and a late goal from Ricardo Pepi ensuring the win.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino

In a successful debut, Mauricio Pochettino led the United States to a 2-0 victory over Panama on Saturday in a friendly match. The former Chelsea coach, appointed last month, replaced Gregg Berhalter following the latter's early exit in the 2024 Copa America.

Pochettino spent much of the first half actively coaching from the sidelines, as his team failed to capitalize on several chances. Prominent among them was Christian Pulisic, whose shot was blocked by the Panama goalkeeper. Pulisic later assisted Yunus Musah's decisive goal four minutes into the second half.

Goalkeeper Matthew Turner played a crucial role in maintaining the lead, blocking attempts from Panama. Ricardo Pepi provided a late goal in stoppage time to seal the victory. Pochettino aims to continue this winning momentum in the upcoming clash against Mexico in Guadalajara.

