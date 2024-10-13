Pochettino Leads U.S. to Victory in Debut Match

In a successful debut, Mauricio Pochettino led the United States to a 2-0 victory over Panama on Saturday in a friendly match. The former Chelsea coach, appointed last month, replaced Gregg Berhalter following the latter's early exit in the 2024 Copa America.

Pochettino spent much of the first half actively coaching from the sidelines, as his team failed to capitalize on several chances. Prominent among them was Christian Pulisic, whose shot was blocked by the Panama goalkeeper. Pulisic later assisted Yunus Musah's decisive goal four minutes into the second half.

Goalkeeper Matthew Turner played a crucial role in maintaining the lead, blocking attempts from Panama. Ricardo Pepi provided a late goal in stoppage time to seal the victory. Pochettino aims to continue this winning momentum in the upcoming clash against Mexico in Guadalajara.

