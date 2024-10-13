Left Menu

Aditi Ashok Faces Challenging Final Round at LPGA Buick Shanghai

India's Aditi Ashok struggled with early bogeys, ending tied 55th at the LPGA Buick Shanghai. China's Ruoning Yin clinched victory with a tournament total of 25-under. Mao Saigo and Sei Young Kim tied for second, with Yealimi Noh and Hye-Jin Choi following closely behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:36 IST
Aditi Ashok Faces Challenging Final Round at LPGA Buick Shanghai
Aditi Ashok
  • Country:
  • China

India's golfing star Aditi Ashok faced a difficult challenge during the final round of the LPGA Buick Shanghai tournament, closing her campaign tied for 55th. Ashok recorded a 3-over 75 after dropping three bogeys early on Sunday.

Victory went to China's Ruoning Yin, who delivered an impressive 8-under 64 to capture her fourth LPGA title. Yin capitalized on her opportunities, trailing leader Mao Saigo of Japan by just one stroke at the start of the day, and finishing with birdies on five of the last six holes for a total of 25-under 263.

Mao Saigo and South Korea's Sei Young Kim shared second place, both concluding their rounds at 19-under 269. The United States' Yealimi Noh placed fourth, while Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea wowed with a 62 to tie for fifth, nine strokes behind the leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024