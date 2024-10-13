Aditi Ashok Faces Challenging Final Round at LPGA Buick Shanghai

India's golfing star Aditi Ashok faced a difficult challenge during the final round of the LPGA Buick Shanghai tournament, closing her campaign tied for 55th. Ashok recorded a 3-over 75 after dropping three bogeys early on Sunday.

Victory went to China's Ruoning Yin, who delivered an impressive 8-under 64 to capture her fourth LPGA title. Yin capitalized on her opportunities, trailing leader Mao Saigo of Japan by just one stroke at the start of the day, and finishing with birdies on five of the last six holes for a total of 25-under 263.

Mao Saigo and South Korea's Sei Young Kim shared second place, both concluding their rounds at 19-under 269. The United States' Yealimi Noh placed fourth, while Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea wowed with a 62 to tie for fifth, nine strokes behind the leader.

