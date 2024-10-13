England's Crushing Victory Lights Up Women's T20 Semifinal Hopes

England's women's cricket team sent a strong message with their decisive 10-wicket win against Scotland, propelling them atop their group standings in the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

After Scotland posted a modest 109 for 6 in 20 overs, England openers Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge executed a flawless chase, wrapping up in just 10 overs, boosting England's net run rate strikingly.

Bouchier's aggressive innings of 62 not out, paired with Wyatt-Hodge's unbeaten 51, overshadowed Scotland's efforts, with the standout bowling by Sophie Ecclestone (2/13) ensuring a comprehensive victory for England.

