Left Menu

Sinner Triumphs Over Djokovic to Clinch Shanghai Masters

Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win the Shanghai Masters, marking his seventh title of the year. Sinner's victory, achieved with eight aces and 22 winners, highlights his successful tennis season, including a draw in career wins against Djokovic and a strong record against top opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 13-10-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 18:28 IST
Sinner Triumphs Over Djokovic to Clinch Shanghai Masters
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • China

In a stunning display at the Shanghai Masters, top-ranked Jannik Sinner clinched his seventh title of the year by defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets. The Italian contender overpowered Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory, displaying commanding performance throughout the hour and 37-minute match.

Sinner showcased exceptional skill, hitting eight aces and 22 winners while not facing a single break point. His win solidifies him as the first man to achieve over six titles in a season since Andy Murray, aligning him with a level playing field against Djokovic with four career wins each.

Despite Djokovic's loss, which hindered his milestone pursuit of a 100th tour-level title, he acknowledged Sinner's incredible form this year. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominance by winning the Wuhan Open, marking her 17th consecutive victory at the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024