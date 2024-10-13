Left Menu

Ruth Chepngetich Shatters Women's Marathon World Record in Chicago

Ruth Chepngetich broke the women's marathon world record in Chicago, finishing in 2:09:56. She surpassed Tigst Assefa's previous record and claimed her third Chicago title. Ethiopian Sutume Kebede and Kenyan Irine Cheptai followed in second and third. This victory was dedicated to Kelvin Kiptum.

Updated: 13-10-2024 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an extraordinary display of endurance and speed, Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich shattered the women's marathon world record in Chicago, clocking in at an unofficial time of 2:09:56.

Chepngetich took a commanding lead by the halfway point, distancing herself from competitors and breaking the previous world record held by Tigst Assefa from Berlin. This victory marked her third triumph in Chicago.

The race began with a moment of silence for Kelvin Kiptum, whose memory Chepngetich honored with her performance. On the men's side, John Korir claimed victory with a personal best time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

