Ruth Chepngetich Shatters Women's Marathon World Record in Chicago

In an extraordinary display of endurance and speed, Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich shattered the women's marathon world record in Chicago, clocking in at an unofficial time of 2:09:56.

Chepngetich took a commanding lead by the halfway point, distancing herself from competitors and breaking the previous world record held by Tigst Assefa from Berlin. This victory marked her third triumph in Chicago.

The race began with a moment of silence for Kelvin Kiptum, whose memory Chepngetich honored with her performance. On the men's side, John Korir claimed victory with a personal best time.

(With inputs from agencies.)